Tennant (TNC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of TNC opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

