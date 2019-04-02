Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $151,520.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $663,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,909 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,055 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1,743.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

