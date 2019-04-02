Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

