Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.68 and a 12 month high of $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $129,512.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.16, for a total value of $1,387,038.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,371.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,003 shares of company stock worth $9,212,822. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

