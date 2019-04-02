Tecnoglass (TGLS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at $674,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

