Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 205,145 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1,290.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 69,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,481,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,967,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,555,000 after buying an additional 460,114 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.37 million. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

