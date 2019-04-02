Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 149,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $99,902,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,700,000 shares of company stock worth $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares worth $5,541,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

