Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.48 Million Position in Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 15,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $685,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 18,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $778,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,577. Company insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $365.34 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.85 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.98.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

