TD Securities Trims Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Target Price to C$0.25

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Stornoway Diamond from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Stornoway Diamond alerts:

TSE SWY opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. Stornoway Diamond has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22.

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.