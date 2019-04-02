TD Securities Trims Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Target Price to C$0.25

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Stornoway Diamond from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE SWY opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. Stornoway Diamond has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

