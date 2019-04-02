TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,971,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,971,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,441,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,891,000 after acquiring an additional 373,417 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,543,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,431,000 after acquiring an additional 126,019 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of AMTD opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

