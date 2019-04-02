Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) PT Set at $21.00 by Citigroup

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned a $21.00 target price by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.44 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 182,556 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

