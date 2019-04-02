Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Tailored Brands has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tailored Brands to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

TLRD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 113,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $405.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tailored Brands news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $160,743.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TLRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

