Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

Tahoe Resources stock remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tahoe Resources has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,631,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 173,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,701,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,526,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 3,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,397,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 2,334,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,779,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after buying an additional 3,907,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.