Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.
Tahoe Resources stock remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tahoe Resources has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.
Tahoe Resources Company Profile
Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.
