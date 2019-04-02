SYNNEX (SNX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.86.

SNX opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.73. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,152.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $59,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SYNNEX by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

