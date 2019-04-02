SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SYMRISE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

SYIEY stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

