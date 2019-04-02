SurModics (SRDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surmodics has outperformed the industry in a year. The stock continues to gain from its core Medical Devices unit which saw significant contribution from its SurVeil agreement with Abbott. Management expects this segment to see double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2019. Strong sales of the company’s clinical components drove the IVD segment. Management is also optimistic about the ongoing TRANSCEND enrollment. Additionally, the company expects a CE mark for SurVeil and other regulatory nods in the near future. A strong guidance for fiscal 2019 buoys optimism. On the flip side, surging operating expenses is a concern. Additionally, unfavorable foreign currency movement impacted the company’s bottom line in the fiscal first quarter. Surmodics’ drug-coated balloons face stiff competition in the niche space.”

Get SurModics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ SRDX traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,160. The company has a market capitalization of $586.21 million, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.27. SurModics has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $151,423.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $644,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SurModics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in SurModics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SurModics (SRDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.