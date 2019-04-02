Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report sales of $363.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.30 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $386.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Industries International.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of -110.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $22.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is -720.00%.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
