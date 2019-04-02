Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report sales of $363.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.30 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $386.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of -110.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

