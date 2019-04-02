Suntrust Banks Inc. Reduces Position in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,919 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,629,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,802,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,969,000 after acquiring an additional 382,815 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 16,833,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Santander downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

ABEV opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

