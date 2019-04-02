Suntrust Banks Inc. Invests $519,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Stock

Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of SDOG opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3925 per share. This is an increase from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

