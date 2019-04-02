Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 206,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

