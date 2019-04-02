Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,331,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $295.82 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $302.36. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

In related news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,612.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total value of $20,689,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,195,754.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,281,001. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/suntrust-banks-inc-buys-251-shares-of-cooper-companies-inc-coo.html.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.