SunTrust Banks Boosts Accenture (ACN) Price Target to $180.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $143.07 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.98.

NYSE ACN opened at $176.32 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

