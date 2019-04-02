Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNHY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $48.13 on Monday. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $465,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $399,825. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

