Summer Infant (SUMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, SUMMER INFANT, INC. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded durable juvenile health, safety and wellness products (for ages upto three years), which are sold principally to large U.S. retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories, including nursery audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers and related nursery, health and safety products, booster and potty seats, soft goods, bouncers, strollers, travel accessories, highchairs and swings. “

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summer Infant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 3,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,303. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.36. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summer Infant will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 31,703 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $25,679.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $55,566. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,154 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant comprises about 3.8% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 35.91% of Summer Infant worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.