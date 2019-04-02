Suedzucker AG (SZU) Receives €14.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.08 ($16.38).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

SZU traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €11.25 ($13.08). The stock had a trading volume of 388,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €15.85 ($18.42).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

