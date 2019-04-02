StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.16 million and $8,150.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000046 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,034,359,953,505 coins and its circulating supply is 9,274,128,780,050 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

