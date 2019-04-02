Storm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.67 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Storm has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and $4.67 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Storm has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00407601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.01560043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00235627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,555,381,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Coinrail, Coinnest, HitBTC, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, WazirX, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

