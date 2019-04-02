Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBNK. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in United Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in United Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 14,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $227,747.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $87,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,313 shares of company stock valued at $388,843 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBNK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th.

NASDAQ UBNK opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

