Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronics For Imaging were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFII. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,054,000 after purchasing an additional 165,361 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 34.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ:EFII opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 1.09. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cross Research lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.12 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-buys-1640-shares-of-electronics-for-imaging-inc-efii.html.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.