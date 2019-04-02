Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,290,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,814.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,085.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $2,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,116.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

