Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Pan American Silver Put Options (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,156 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the average volume of 460 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.13.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

