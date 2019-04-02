Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 13,893 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 329.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Relic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in New Relic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in New Relic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Relic to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

NEWR opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,558,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $136,391.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,341 shares of company stock worth $18,354,294. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 13,893 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/stifel-financial-corp-purchases-13893-shares-of-new-relic-inc-newr.html.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.