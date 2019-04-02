Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (FTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the third quarter valued at about $46,497,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,992,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 334,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the third quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 69.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV FTA opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

