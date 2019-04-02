Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

