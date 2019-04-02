Steven Shak Sells 25,000 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $1,713,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Steven Shak sold 75,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $5,142,000.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Steven Shak sold 32,500 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,499,575.00.
- On Thursday, February 28th, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $3,825,000.00.
- On Monday, February 4th, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $3,814,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 31st, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $3,712,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GHDX opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.95. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $92.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,209,000 after acquiring an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 215,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GHDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
