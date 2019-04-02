Sterling Bancorp (STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.32 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $198,972.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.