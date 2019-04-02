State Street Corp (STT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.73.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $961,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,975,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of STT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 405,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $104.33.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
