State Street Corp (STT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $961,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,975,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,508,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,185 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 11.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 49.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in State Street by 42.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in State Street by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 315,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 405,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $104.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

