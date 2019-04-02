Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,618,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMP opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $71,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

