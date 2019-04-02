St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/st-johns-investment-management-company-llc-raises-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.