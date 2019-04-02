Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after buying an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 177,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

