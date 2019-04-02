Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Guess? by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 238.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Guess? by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

NYSE GES opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Guess?’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Guess?, Inc. (GES)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/squarepoint-ops-llc-takes-1-50-million-position-in-guess-inc-ges.html.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.