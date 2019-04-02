SpreadCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, SpreadCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $101,944.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

