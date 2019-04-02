Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWH. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of SPWH opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

