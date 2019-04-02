Spence Asset Management Purchases 1,136 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,831 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up about 4.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,940,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Splunk by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,860,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $170,053.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,003.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,193 shares of company stock worth $13,689,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,911. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

