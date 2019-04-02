Spence Asset Management Has $2.18 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Spence Asset Management cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,798 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 480,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 296,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 463,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,826. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

