Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:TRK opened at $15.01 on Monday. Speedway Motorsports has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

