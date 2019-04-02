SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 10.0% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

