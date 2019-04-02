SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2124 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

