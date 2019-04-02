SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (MBG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA MBG opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $25.91.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

