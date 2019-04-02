SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Holdings Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000.

CWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

